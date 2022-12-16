Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria lashed out at Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan for his captaincy in the ongoing first Test against India in Chattogram. Kaneria made a bold claim, saying that players don't like to play under Shakib's leadership. He criticised Shakib for not utilising the bowlers properly, adding that the 35-year-old lacks captaincy acumen. Kaneria also suggested that Bangladesh should name Litton Das as captain, who had led the team to an ODI series win over India earlier this month.

"Ebadat Hossain looked in good rhythm. Yes, he had to walk off the field due to some niggle. However, Shakib Al Hasan didn't bowl him much even when he returned. He also didn't utilize Khaled Ahmed properly. His captaincy was not up to the mark. These players don't like to play under Shakib's captaincy. Litton Das could be a better choice, and we saw how he won the ODI series. There is no doubt Shakib is a big player, but he is not captaincy material," Kaneria said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Kaneria further questioned Shakib's place in the playing XI for the first Test, especially considering his injury which has reduced his role as a bowler.

"The wicket at Chattogram is different from the other Bangladeshi wickets as it offers some assistance for the fast bowlers. Shakib Al Hasan was injured and wasn't expected to bowl much. Was it necessary for him to play? They could have added an extra bowler instead," he added.

Notably, Shakib bowled just 12 overs in the first innings and went wicketless. He didn't bowl a single over in the second innings.

Talking about the match, India are in control of the proceedings heading into Day 4.

Shubman Gill (110) and Cheteshwar Pujara (102*) slammed centuries as India set Bangladesh a target of 513.

India declared their second innings on 258/2.

In the first innings, India had posted a total of 404, before bundling out Bangladesh for 150.

Chasing the mammoth target, Bangladesh were 42/0 at stumps on Day 3.

