World Badminton Championships, Live Score: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Look To Ensure All-India Final

Saina Nehwal returned to where she belongs while paving the way for Indian badminton's foray into a territory hitherto unexplored, her semifinal entry also raising hopes of a first all-India summit showdown in the World Championships. The Olympic bronze medallist advanced to the semifinal when she staved off the challenge from local favourite Kristy Gilmour to assure herself of at least a bronze. The 27-year-old Indian, who won a silver medal at the last edition at Jakarta, dug deep into her reservoir to eke out a 21-19 18-21 21-15 win over the world No. 31 Gilmour in a match that lasted an hour and 14 minutes. The London Olympics bronze medallist takes seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan today.

Live updates of the BWF World Championships Women's Singles semi-finals at Glasgow

PV Sindhu on Friday completed a hat-trick of medals at the World Badminton Championship as she stormed into the semifinals at Glasgow. Sindhu, a silver medallist at the Rio Olympics, assured herself of at least a bronze with a clinical display against world number six Chinese Sun Yu. The 22-year-old, who has won a bronze at the 2013 and 2014 editions, disposed off Sun Yu 21-14 21-9 in 39 minutes at the Emirates Arena. The world No. 4 Indian takes on Chinese - world No. 10 Chen Yufei later in the day.