Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Saturday took to Instagram to share a video of her dancing to a remix of two trending songs. "Whatever makes you truly happy, do that!!" the star shuttler captioned the video. Sindhu often shares reels of her dancing to viral songs. This video too has gone viral since she shared it, garnering over 2 lakh 'likes' on Instagram. She danced to a remix of the 'Head Shoulders Knees and Toes' song and the 'Gomi Gomi' song.

Watch: PV Sindhu's dance goes viral

Sindhu recently crashed out of the Malaysia Open after losing 21-13, 15-21, 13-21 to World No.2 Tai Tzu Ying on Friday.

Having won the first game, Sindhu couldn't sustain the high pressure as Tai Tzu Ying, after making numerous unforced errors in the opening game, upped the ante. The duo had quite a few edge-of-the-seat rallies.

It was her sixth straight defeat to the Chinese Taipei shuttler. Tai Tzu Ying now has a 16-5 head-to-head record against Sindhu.

The other Indian left in the fray, HS Prannoy too tasted defeat, thereby bringing an end to the country's campaign in the tournament.

Sindhu last year won her second Olympic medal as she sealed bronze at the Tokyo Games.

Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals.