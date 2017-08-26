Twitteratti Hail Saina Nehwal's Bronze Medal Run At World Badminton Championships

India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal went down fighting 21-12, 17-21, 10-21 to Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the semi-final of the World Badminton Championships on Saturday. Even though Saina couldn't make it to the final of the tournament, she took home a well deserved bronze medal. Going into the match, Saina was aiming to extend her 6-1 head-to-head advantage over the Japanese but her opponent proved to be a tough nut to crack. Despite her loss, Twitteratti hailed Saina's bronze winning performance and showered praise on her.

Saina started the match on a positive note and looked in prime condition to reach the final but as the match wore in, Okuhara started exerting her dominance.

Saina did extremely well to stay in touch in the second game after losing early ground but that seemed to take a lot out of her. She failed to pose any serious threat in the final game as the Japanese shuttler stormed in to the final.

Kudos @NSaina for a superb show.Winning & losing are part of the https://t.co/umx5h0OAKb shall continue to shine#worldbadmintonchampionship — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 26, 2017

Well played Saina Nehwal It will be a Gold next time. Keep making India proud#WorldBadmintonChampionships @NSaina #sainanehwal — Prasenjit Das (@PrasenjitDas_) August 26, 2017

1 year ago she had knee surgery.Everyone wrote her off. U proved everyone wrong. What a fighter u are @NSaina. U make us proud @OGQ_India — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 26, 2017

Wasn't to be. But @NSaina, to come back from a knee surgery, from long matches, and to play at that level was incredible. Champion. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 26, 2017

Well...two medals for Indian girls @Pvsindhu1 and @NSaina.... Not bad at all! — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) August 26, 2017

@NSaina congratulations for adding another achievement in your sports journey also to gives us a reason for proud on you..m ur bigger fan pic.twitter.com/xggFMb07jX — Hrishikesh sharma (@hk080279) August 26, 2017