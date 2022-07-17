India's PV Sindhu won the Singapore Open 2022 title on Sunday with a nail-biting win over China's Wang Zhi Yi. Sindhu won the first game 21-9 in a dominating fashion but lost the second game 11-21 to see the match moving to the decider. In the final game, Zhi Yi gave a tough fight to Sindhu but the latter's early lead played a crucial role in her win. Despite a good comeback, Wang Zhi Yi remained short of Sindhu's score and lost the final game 21-15, thus losing the match as well.

The win also helped Sindhu maintain her unbeaten record against Wang Zhi. The two had first played each other in the All England Open this year where Sindhu had won the match. Sunday also saw a similar result as a dominating Sindhu bagged her first Super 500 title of the year. Meanwhile, it is Sindhu's third title of the ongoing season after winning the Syed Modi International and Swiss Open BWF Super 300 titles.

Soon after her win over Wang Zhi Yi on Sunday, PV Sindhu started trending in India. Check out the wishes for Sindhu that flooded social media:

The match between Sindhu and Zhi Yi lasted for 58 minutes. Both the players showed their brilliance during the match but Zhi Yi's first-game loss kept Sindhu in the driver's seat for long. Meanwhile, Sindhu also didn't take it all for granted and kept pushing harder to remain ahead in the match.

To enter the final, Sindhu had defeated Saena Kawakami of Japan 21-15, 21-7 in a 32-minute semi-final match, while her opponent Wang Zhi Yi had registered a straight-games victory over Aya Ohori of Japan. The Chinese player had won with identical scores of 21-14.