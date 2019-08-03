Thailand Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Enter Men's Doubles Final

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty defetaed South Korea's Ko Sung Hyun, Shin Baek Cheol in a thrilling match to enter the final of Thailand Open 2019 on Saturday. The Indian pair took the first game 22-20, however in the second game the South Korean pair fought back brilliantly to take the game 24-22 and took the match into the decider. In the third game, Satwiksairaj and Chirag didn't let the Korean pair a sniff and outclassed them by a huge margin of 22-9 to book their place in the final that will take place on Sunday.