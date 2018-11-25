Syed Modi International: Sameer Verma Retains Title, Saina Nehwal Loses In Finals

India's Sameer Verma defeated Lu Guangzu of China in the men's singles final to successfully defend and lift the Syed Modi International Championships in Lucknow on Sunday. Sameer registered a 16-21, 21-19, 21-14 win against his sixth-seeded Chinese opponent in a match that lasted an hour and ten minutes. However, in the women's singles, world number 9 Saina Nehwal suffered an 18-21, 8-21 loss at the hands of China's Han Yue.

In the men's singles final, Sameer trailed his opponent 8-11 at mid-break of the opening game.

After the break, Guangzu won 5 points in a row, opening up a six-point gap with a 16-10 lead. Sameer, on the other hand, tried hard to make a comeback but eventually lost the first game 16-21.

In the second game, Sameer took an 11-8 lead at mid-break, but Guangzu upped his ante and won six consecutive points to lead his Indian counterpart 16-14.

However, Sameer held on to his nerves and took the second game 21-19.

Sameer, yet again, started slowly in the third game as he trailed his opponent 7-10. However, the Indian took a slender 11-10 lead at the mid-break.

After the break, Sameer maintained a healthy gap at all times and eventually won the third game 21-14.

This was Sameer's third title win, following victories at Swiss Open and Hyderabad Open.

In the women's singles, Saina suffered a crushing defeat losing out to fourth-seeded Han Yue in straight games.

Fourth-seeded Saina looked off-colour as Han Yue clinched the victory in the finals in just 34 minutes.

In the men's doubles finals, the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost 11-21, 20-22 to Indonesia's Fajar Alfain Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

In the women's doubles final, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy lost 15-21, 13-21 to Malaysia's Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean.