Badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap took to Instagram to wish each other on their first wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Saina Nehwal, the first Indian woman to win an individual Olympic medal in badminton, shared a picture featuring her life-partner Parupalli Kashyap. "Happy first anniversary to us... #oneyearofmarriage," Saina captioned the picture. Kashyap wasn't too behind in expressing his feelings on the special day. In fact, he won the battle of wishing Saina on their special day, by wishing her first. He shared a series of pictures on Instagram, all with better-half Saina. In his post, he described Saina as the "most amazing woman in the world". He even thanked Saina for making their "first year together so wonderful" and added that he couldn't have asked for a "better wife".