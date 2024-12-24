PV Sindhu got married to Venkata Datta Sai, Hyderabad-based Executive Director at Posidex Technologies, in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, December 22, 2024. Two days after the wedding ceremony, PV Sindhu gave her first reaction on social media with a series of photos from the wedding ceremony and a 'heart' emoji. Sindhu and Sai can be seen all smiles in the photos. Beautifully dressed in a traditional wedding attire, the couple exchanged vows in presence of their families and closed ones.

Culture and Tourism Minister of Jodhpur, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present at the joyous occasion and shared the first picture of the wedding on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead.@Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/hjMwr5m76y — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) December 23, 2024

Earlier, Sindhu's father said that the wedding was planned in December as it was one window where there was no badminton axction.

"The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January," Sindhu's father, PV Ramana, told PTI.

"So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after as the next season is going to be important." The wedding-related events will begin on December 20.

Sindhu is regarded as one of India's greatest athletes with five world championship medals, including a gold in 2019, besides her silver and bronze at the Olympic Games.

The champion badminton player won back-to-back Olympic medals at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and achieved a career-high world ranking of No. 2 in 2017.