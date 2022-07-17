PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open 2022 Final Live Score Updates: India's PV Sindhu faces China's Wang Zhi Yi in the final of women's singles at the Singapore Open 2022. The two-time Olympic medallist defeated Saena Kawakami of Japan 21-15, 21-7 in a 32-minute semi-final match. On the other hand, Zhi Yi had outplayed Japan's Ohori Aya in straight games with identical scores of 21-14. It is worth noting that PV Sindhu is chasing her maiden Super 500 title of the 2022 season.

Here are the Live Score Updates of PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open 2022 Women's Singles Final from Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang

10:41 AM IST: Score Is 2 All

PV Sindhu came back from two points behind to make it two all. Okay, he has won another point.

10:39 AM IST: It's Game Time

The match has started and here we go!

10:36 AM IST:Wang Zhi Yi Wins Toss

Wang Zhi Yi has won the toss and chosen her end. Both the players warm-up for the summit clash now.

10:32 AM IST: Final Match Set To Kick Off

We are just minutes away from the start of the women's singles final match between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi. The players have arrived at the court...

10:26 AM IST: Head-To-Head

PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi have faced each other once before this final match. The contest took place in March this year at the All England Open. The match was won by Sindhu with a 21-18, 21-13 scoreline.

10:13 AM IST: A Much-Needed Win For Sindhu

In case, Sindhu manages to win this match, it could serve as a good confidence booster for her ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

10:11 AM IST: Road To Final

While Sindhu had defeated Japan's Saena Kawakami to enter the summit clash of the event, her final match opponent Wang Zhi Yi eased past Japan's Ohori Aya.

10:07 AM IST: Sindhu Looks To Add To Glory

PV Sindhu comes to final of Singapore Open 2022 after already winning two Super 300 titles at Syed Modi International and Swiss Open this year.

10:04 AM IST: Sindhu Eyes Maiden Singapore Open Title

PV Sindhu is aiming to win her first Singapore title. Notably, she hasn't won any Super 500 titles this season.

09:57 AM IST: Hello and Welcome!

Hello everyone welcome to this space. PV Sindhu faces Wang Zhi Yi in the final of women's singles at the Singapore Open 2022. You will get all the match updates, including scores, here. Stay tuned.