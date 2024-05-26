Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will face China's Wang Zhi Yi in the women's singles final at Malaysia Masters on Sunday. Two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu stormed into the final of the competition after beating Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan on Saturday. She defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan 13-21, 21-16, 21-12 in the semifinal match. This also marks her first final of a tournament since the 2023 Spain Masters. Sindhu earlier moved into the semifinals on Friday after beating China's world number 6 shuttler Han Yue in the quarterfinal round. She defeated her Chinese opponent 13-21, 21-14, 12-21 in a match that lasted for 55 minutes.

When will the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Malaysia Masters Women's Singles final be played?

The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Malaysia Masters Women's Singles final will be played on Sunday, May 26.

Where will the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Malaysia Masters Women's Singles final be played?

The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Malaysia Masters Women's Singles final will be played on Court 1 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

What time will the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Malaysia Masters Women's Singles final start?

The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Malaysia Masters Women's Singles final will start after 11:00 AM IST, as per BWF's official website.

Which TV channels will telecast the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Malaysia Masters Women's Singles final?

The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Malaysia Masters Women's Singles final will be telecast on Sports 18 TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Malaysia Masters Women's Singles final?

The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Malaysia Masters Women's Singles final will be streamed live on Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel BWF TV, and JioCinema app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)