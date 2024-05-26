PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Malaysia Masters Women's Singles Final Live Updates: Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be taking on China's Wang Zhiyi in the final of Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. On Saturday, Sindhu earned a shot at the USD 420,000 Malaysia Masters crown after entering the women's singles final with a come-from-behind win over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan. Fifth seed Sindhu, who last won the 2022 Singapore Open and finished runner-up at the Madrid Spain Masters in 2023, rallied to prevail 13-21, 21-16, 21-12 against world number 20 Busanan in a marathon semifinal that lasted 88 minutes to close in on the BWF World Tour Super 500 crown.

PV Sindhu had won the 2022 Singapore Open and finished runner-up at Madrid Spain Masters last year. A silver and bronze medallist in the last two editions of the Olympics, Sindhu seemed to have found her mojo back as she dished out some attacking badminton this week after looking out of sorts since making a comeback from a knee injury early this season.

May 26 2024 10:37 (IST) Malaysia Masters Women's Singles Final Live: Sindhu's big semi-final win
Two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu stormed into the final of the competition after beating Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan on Saturday. She defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan 13-21, 21-16, 21-12 in the semifinal match.

May 26 2024 10:30 (IST) Malaysia Masters Women's Singles Final Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Malaysia Masters women's singles final match between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi. Stay tuned for all the live updates.