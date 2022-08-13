Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will miss this year's edition of the Badminton World Championships due to an ankle injury, sources in Badminton Association of India (BAI) told NDTV. Sindhu recently won the gold in the women's singles at the Commonwealth Games and later revealed that she had played the final through an injury. Sindhu's entry from the World Championships in Tokyo has been withdrawn.

The World Championships is set to begin on August 21 and will go on until August 28.

Sindhu has a sterling record at the World Championships, having won gold in 2019 and also having two silver medals and two bronze in her tally.

Sindhu was one of India's flagbearers at CWG 2022, and went on to help India finish fourth on the medals tally, winning gold in women's singles on the final day of the seminal event. She was also part of the Indian side that won silver in the mixed team event.

This was Sindhu's second gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, having earlier won the yellow metal in 2018 in the mixed team event. She also has one silver and one bronze in women's singles from 2-18 and 2014 respectively.

Sindhu also has two Olympic medals. She won silver in women's singles in 2016 and followed it up with a bronze medal in Tokyo 2020.