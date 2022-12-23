India's badminton star PV Sindhu is the only player in the top 25 in Forbes' annual list of the highest-paid female athletes in the world. Sindhu, the 2016 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, occupies the 12th spot in the list, which is topped by Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka. The 27-year-old made $7 million of her total earnings of $7.1 million from off-court sources, having won a singles gold and doubles silver at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year in Birmingham.

For the third straight year, Osaka tops Forbes' annual list of the World's highest-paid female athletes. The list is dominated by tennis players once again.

Osaka leads leads a pack of seven tennis players who are placed inside the list's Top 10, including Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek, Venus Williams, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

For the record, Osaka and Serena are the only two women who are placed in the Top 50 of Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes.

According to Forbes, only six athletes made more than Osaka in off-court endorsements this year.

Top 10:

1. Naomi Osaka (Japan) - Tennis - $51.1 million

2. Serena Williams (USA) - Tennis - $41.3 million

3. Elieen Gu (China) - Skiing - $20.1 million

4. Emma Raducanu (UK) - Tennis - $18.7 million

5. Iga Swiatek (Poland) - Tennis - $14.9 million

6. Venus Williams (USA) - Tennis - $12.1 million

7. Coco Gauff (USA) - Tennis - $11.1 million

8. Simone Biles (USA) - Gymnastics - $10 million

9. Jessica Pegula (USA) - Tennis - $7.6 million

10. Minjee Lee (Australia) - Golf - $7.3 million

