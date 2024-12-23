Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu tied knot with her fiance Venkata Datta Sai on Sunday in Udaipur. Beautifully dressed in a traditional wedding attire, the couple exchanged vows in presence of their families and closed ones. Culture and Tourism Minister of Jodhpur, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present at the joyous occasion and shared the first picture of the wedding on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. Sindhu and Dutta, who is Hyderabad-based Executive Director at Posidex Technologies, got engaged on Saturday.

Taking to X, Shekhawat wrote, "Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead."

Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead.@Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/hjMwr5m76y — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) December 23, 2024

The celebrations are not over yet as the couple will be hosting a reception party in Sindhu's hometown, Hyderabad on December 24.

On December 20, a Sangeet took place and on the next day there Haldi, Pellikuthuru and Mehendi took place.

Talking about the wedding, Sindhu's father had stated that the two families are well acquainted with each other, but the wedding plans came together within a month. The couple chose this date since Sindhu will be busy with training and competitions starting next year.

Recently, Sindhu ended her Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour drought of over two years by defeating China's Wu Luo Yu in the finals of the Syed Modi India International badminton tournament in Lucknow.

In the title clash lasting for 47 minutes, Sindhu defeated Luo Yu by 21-14, 21-16, within two straight games.

This was Sindhu's first BWF World Tour title since the Singapore Open title in July 2022, which was a BWF Super 500 tournament, as compared to Syed Modi India International, which is a BWF Super 300 tournament. In 2023 and this year, she had reached the finals of the Spain Masters and Malaysia Masters but failed to win the title.

(With ANI Inputs)