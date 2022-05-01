PV Sindhu went down to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-final of the Badminton Asia Championships in three games on Saturday and had to be satisfied with a bronze medal. The 26-year-old Indian Olympic medallist started the match on a strong footing but couldn't maintain the momentum as she lost 21-13, 19-21, 16-21 to the top seed and world No. 2 Yamaguchi in a match that lasted one hour and six minutes.

However, it was not all smooth for Sindhu with the chair umpire as the Indian felt she was at the receiving end of a wrong decision that affected the result of the match. The controversy happened after Sindhu had won the first game 21-13 and was leading 14-11 in the second game. It was at this time when the fourth-seeded Sindhu was handed a point penalty for taking too much time to serve between points and that led to an argument with the chair umpire.

The two-time Olympic medallist could be seen arguing with the referee that she was taking time to serve as her opponent was not ready. But her pleas were not entertained and Yamaguchi was given one point.

After that point, Yamaguchi fought hard and won the game to take the match to the third game. The Japanese dominated the third game and won the semi-final.

"The umpire told me you're taking a lot of time but the opponent wasn't ready at that point,” said Sindhu after the match.

"But the umpire suddenly gave her the point and it was really unfair. I think that was one of the reasons why I lost. I mean that is my feeling because at that moment it was 14-11 and could have become 15-11 but instead it became 14-12 and she took continuous points. And I think it was very unfair. Maybe I would have won the match and played in the final."

