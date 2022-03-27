PV Sindhu was at her devastating best as she completely outclassed Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the final to win the women's singles title at Swiss Open 2022. Sindhu thrashed her Thai opponent 21-16, 21-8 in a match that lasted 49 minutes. This was Sindhu's second title of the year. She had won the Syed Modi India International in January.

