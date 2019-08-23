PV Sindhu Beats Tai Tzu Ying To Enter World Championships Semi-Finals

PV Sindhu defeated Chinese Taipei shuttler Tai Tzu Ying 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 to enter the semi-finals at the BWF World Championships. In the women's singles semi-finals, PV Sindhu will face either Mia Blichfeldt or Chen Yufei, who play each other in the quarterfinals later in the day. India's P V Sindhu assured herself of a fifth medal at the BWF World Championships after reaching the semifinals with a come-from-behind win over Asian Games gold medallist Tai Tzu Ying on Friday. Sindhu, who won back-to-back silver medals in the last two editions of the prestigious tournament to go with two bronze, edged past former world no 1 Tzu Ying in a pulsating quarterfinals contest.

The 24-year-old, who is also an Olympic silver medallist, will take on the winner of the match between China's Chen Yu Fei and Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the semifinal on Saturday.

On Thursday, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the tournament as they lost their pre-quarter final games.

Later in the day, India's Sai Praneeth will be live in action against the fourth-seeded Jonatan Christie of Indonesia to book a place in the semi-final of the tournament.

