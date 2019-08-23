Saina Nehwal, who lost her round 3 match to Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in Basel on Thursday, slammed the umpiring in her 21-15, 25-27, 12-21 loss at the BWF World Championships . The London Olympic bronze medallist's husband Parupalli Kashyap took to Twitter to express his disappointment. "Two match-points snatched away by bad umpiring," Kashyap had tweeted. "And numerous wrong decisions. Unbelievable that there are no reviews on other courts at the WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS. When will our sport get better? Sick [of it]," he added.

The eighth seeded Saina also tweeted soon after, expressing her dismay at the umpiring.

"Still can't believe 2 match points which the umpire overruled in the second game," the former world No 1 said. "And the umpire tells me in the [middle] of second game "let the line umpires do their job" and I don't understand suddenly how the umpire overruled the match points. Very sick."

Saina's marathon women's singles match lasted an hour and 12 minutes and there were 52 points played in the second game. The Indian had two match points while also saving five game points.

The match was played on court No 4 and there was no telecast. And since it was not one of the two courts which are being telecast, there was no review system in place as well.

In the other match, two-time silver medallist PV Sindhu, sailed into the quarterfinals with a comfortable 21-14, 21-6 win over Beiwan Zheng of the United States.

Sindhu will face second seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals on Friday.