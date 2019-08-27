 
PM Narendra Modi Meets World Champion PV Sindhu, Calls Her "India's Pride"

Updated: 27 August 2019 15:18 IST

PM Narendra Modi congratulated PV Sindhu for bringing the gold medal to India after winning the BWF World Championships in Switzerland on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met India's badminton star PV Sindhu and congratulated her for bringing the gold medal to India after winning the BWF World Championships final at Basel in Switzerland on Sunday. Calling PV Sindhu "India's pride", PM Modi also wished her luck for her future endeavours. PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win a World Championship gold medal by thrashing old rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-7, 21-7 in one of the most lop-sided finals ever. The gold was her fifth medal at the World Championships. She won bronze medals in the 2013 and 2014 editions. She then lost to Okuhara in the 2017 final and then to Carolina Marin of Spain in title clash in 2018 to return with silver medals.

PM Modi's official Twitter handle shared pictures with PV Sindhu, captioned, "India's pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory! Happy to have met @Pvsindhu1. Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours."

PV Sindhu has been at the receiving end of criticism for coming up short in summit clashes of major events ever since the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she had finished second best to Marin.

Two years ago, Sindhu was denied the gold by Okuhara after an epic 110-minute final that went down as one of the greatest battles in badminton history.

The Indian also lost the finals of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, the Jakarta Asian Games, besides the World Championships twice. She had also finished runners-up at Thailand Open and India Open last year.

Sindhu is now the joint highest medal-winner in women's singles in World Championships history with former Olympic champion Zhang Ning of China, who won an identical 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze between 2001 and 2007.

(With ANI inputs)

