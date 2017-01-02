 
PBL 2017: Saina Nehwal Loses to Carolina Marin in Thrilling Clash

Updated: 02 January 2017 20:44 IST

Saina Nehwal of Awadhe Warriors lost her much-awaited clash against Hyderabad Hunters' Carolina Marin 14-15, 5-11 in Premier Badminton League 2017 on Monday

Carolina Marin of Hyderabad Hunters put on a composed display as she defeated Awadhe Warriors' Saina Nehwal 15-14, 11-5 in a Premier Badminton League 2017 clash on Monday.

In a close first game, Saina and Marin fought it out toe-to-toe as both struggled to build up a lead.

While Marin once did manage to take a 9-5 lead, Saina fought back to level things up at 10-10. Marin eventually prevailed 15-14 in the game.

In the second game, Marin showed more aggression and dominated with some effective smashes. After taking an 8-0 lead, she closed out the game at 11-5 to win her match and level the score at 1-1 for Hyderabad Hunters after Awadhe's Wong Wing Ki Vincent had won his match against Hyderabad's B Sai Praneeth 11-13, 11-6, 13-11.

