Saina Nehwal Vs Carolina Marin, Premier Badminton League 2017: How To Watch The Much-Awaited Match

Updated: 01 January 2017 22:03 IST

India's Saina Nehwal will try to take the revenge of Sindhu's loss when she plays Carolina Marin on Monday.

Saina Nehwal and Carolina Marin will face off in the Premier Badminton League opener on Monday. © AFP

The third edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) kicked off on Sunday with Carolina Marin beating PV Sindhu in the blockbuster match. Now, India's Saina Nehwal will try to take the revenge of Sindhu's loss on Monday, when the Awadhe Warrior (Saina Nehwal) lock horns with Hyderabad Hunter (Carolina Marin).

In the international circuit, they have faced each other seven times, where Saina leads the head-to-head by 4-3 to Marin.

Earlier, Carolina pulled off a sensational win over Sindhu in the opening match of the PBL and once again the Spaniard showed her superior stamina and court craft. The match proved to be a crucial tie in the end as Hyderabad Hunters managed to take the lead in the opening day by beating Chennai Smashers 4-3.

Apart from Saina, Lucknow's team has Goh W Shem (World No.1 in men's doubles)and Kidambi Srikant who can be the crucial players against Hyderabad Hunters.

Here is everything you need to know about the Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin PBL 2017 match

Where can one watch the Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin match live?

You can watch the live telecast of this match Star Sports 1 & 3 and on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

Where can one watch Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin live stream?

You can follow the live stream on HotStar.

What time will the Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin match start?

The match will start at 7:00 pm IST.

Where can one track the live updates of the match?

You can track all the live updates via NDTV's Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin live blog.

