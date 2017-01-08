 
PBL 2017 Live Badminton Score And Updates: Delhi Acers vs Chennai Smashers

Updated: 08 January 2017 19:00 IST

Delhi Acers will take on Chennai Smashers in a Premier Badminton League match on Sunday. Catch all the live score and updates from the PBL 2017 match in Bengaluru

PBL Live 2017: Chennai Smashers will pin hopes on PV Sindhu in their trump match. © AFP

Having won one and lost one of the two matches they have played so far, Chennai Smashers will aim to continue from where they left off in their 5-0 win over Bengaluru Blasters in the last match, when they take on Delhi Acers in Premier Badminton League on Sunday. Delhi Acers, on the other hand, were clean sweeped on both their previous two matches, and will aim to get their season back on track in Sunday's match. Catch live score and updates from the PBL 2017 match here.

19:00 IST: It's Jan Jorgensen vs Tommy Sugiarto in the first match of the evening.

18:50 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Acers vs Chennai Smashers PBL 2017 match.

PV Sindhu will take to the court in Chennai's trumnp match, which will be the final match of the tie.

Jan Jorgensen, meanwhile, will be expected to give Delhi a good start when he takes on Tommy Sugiarto in the first match of the day.

