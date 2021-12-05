Hello and welcome to the BWF World Tour Finals title, PV Sindhu, An Se-young





Sindhu overcame a stiff fight in the semi-finals where she went past Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-15 15-21 21-19





So stay tuned as the wait for the match to begin

Badminton star PV Sindhu is set to face South Korea's An Se-young in the final of the BWF World Tour Finals