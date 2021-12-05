Story ProgressBack to home
BWF World Tour Finals Live Updates: PV Sindhu Faces An Se Young In Final
BWF World Tour Finals Live Updates: Badminton star PV Sindhu will face South Korea's An Se-young in the final of the tournament.
BWF World Tour Finals Live: PV Sindhu will face An Se-young in final.© Twitter
Badminton star PV Sindhu will face South Korea's An Se-young in the final of the BWF World Tour Finals. Sindhu overcame a stiff fight in the semi-finals where she had defeated Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-15 15-21 21-19. Sindhu had won the title three years back in 2018 and this match will be Indian shuttler's third final appearance in the season-ending tournament. Sindhu is the reigning world champion and the two time Olympic medallist and will enter as a favourite for the title win.
BWF World Tour Finals Live Updates Between PV Sindhu vs An Se-young From Bali
- 12:32 (IST)Hello and welcome to the BWF World Tour Finals title, PV Sindhu, An Se-youngBadminton star PV Sindhu is set to face South Korea's An Se-young in the final of the BWF World Tour FinalsSindhu overcame a stiff fight in the semi-finals where she went past Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-15 15-21 21-19So stay tuned as the wait for the match to begin
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IND vs NZ 2021, check out the Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.