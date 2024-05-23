The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved Indian Badminton ace Lakshya Sen's proposal for financial assistance towards a 12-day training session in Marseille, France, in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Lakshya Sen, who will compete in the men's singles event in Paris, will train at The Halle des Sports Parsemain with his coach and support staff from July 8 to July 21 ahead of the Olympic Games.

MOC also approved double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu's proposal to head to Saarbrucken, Germany to train at the Hermann-Neuberger Sportschule. She will train there for over a month along with her coach and support staff before heading to Paris.

MOC approved the funding of their airfare, boarding/lodging costs, local transportation charges, Visa Fees and shuttlecock expenses under the Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

During the meeting, MOC also approved Table Tennis player Sreeja Akula and Archer Tisha Punia's proposals for support to procure equipment and golfer Aditi Ashok and swimmer Aryan Nehra's proposals for assistance to travel to various competitions. TOPS will fund their airfare, accommodation cost, local transportation cost, Aryan's equipment and Aditi's caddy fee.

MOC also approved the inclusion of Table Tennis player Harmeet Desai and the Women's 4x400 Relay Team in the TOPS Core group and the promotion of wrestlers Nisha (68kg) and Reetika (76kg) to the Core group. MOC also inducted coming golfer Kartik Singh in TOPS Development with a focus towards the 2028 and 2032 Olympics in Los Angeles and Brisbane respectively.

