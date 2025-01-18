Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Lose In Semifinals As India Open Campaign Ends
Indian doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's campaign at the India Open Super 750 ended in the semifinals after they suffered a straight-game loss to Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in New Delhi on Saturday. The 2022 champions were outplayed 18-21, 14-21 in just 37 minutes by the Malaysian duo who produced a class act. The Indian pair started well, mixing attack and defense to lead 6-9, but the Malaysians seized control by claiming five of the next six points to take a one-point lead at the break.
After the resumption, Satwik and Chirag briefly regained the advantage, reaching 15-12. However, a strong comeback from the Malaysians, including a seven-point streak, saw them clinch the first game.
In the second game, the Malaysians surged to an early 5-0 lead. Despite a late rally from the Indians, which included a good service streak from Chirag, the Malaysians maintained their lead.
Goh read the game well from the front court as the visitors took a 5-0 lead after the change of sides. A lovely return to a flick serve gave the Indians their first points. A jump smash from Satwik narrowed the deficit to 4-8.
Then, a good serve and net duel brought the Indians to 7-8. Chirag kept serving well, and after a tight rally, it was the Malaysians who again entered the interval with an 11-10 lead.
The tall Indians levelled the score at 13-13, but the Malaysians pulled ahead with a three-point cushion at 17-14, after Chirag was warned for delaying. Soon, the score was 20-14, following six straight points, and the Malaysians sealed the match with a perfect ballooning serve to the backline.
This marks a second consecutive semifinal finish for Satwik and Chirag this season.
