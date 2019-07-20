PV Sindhu beat world no. 2 Nozomi Okuhara 21-14, 21-7 to storm into the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open on Friday. The match lasted just 41 minutes, making it the fastest victory for the no.5 ranked Indian over her Japanese rival. Sindhu will now face world no.3 Chen Yufei in the semi-final on Saturday. The Chinese had beaten US' Beiwen Zhang 21-14, 17-21, 21-16. PV Sindhu has a 4-3 head to head in matches against Chen. This was the 15th time Sindhu and Okuhara had faced each other and the former now holds an 8-7 head to head lead. Their previous match was at the semi-final of the Singapore Open where Okuhara had recorded a 21-7, 21-11 victory.

