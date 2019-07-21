PV Sindhu marched into her first final of 2019 after brushing aside second seed Chen Yu Fei of China in the Indonesia Open semi-finals. After struggling early in the match, PV Sindhu fought back brilliantly to win the match 21-19, 21-10 to set up a final clash against fourth seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan on Sunday. Sindhu was looking down the barrel with Chen Yu Fei holding an 18-14 lead but she won four straight points to draw level at 18-18. It was a PV Sindhu show from thereon with Chen Yu Fei having no answers to the Indian star's powerful smashes and pinpoint drop shots.

Live Final Badminton Match Score Updates between PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, Indonesia Open Badminton finals at Jakarta, Indonesia.