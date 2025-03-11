India Badminton Star HS Prannoy Knocked Out Of All England Championships In 1st Round
HS Prannoy was defeated by France's Toma Junior Popov in the men's singles opening round.
India's HS Prannoy bowed out of the All England Championships on Tuesday, suffering a straight-game defeat to France's Toma Junior Popov in the men's singles opening round. On a comeback trail, Prannoy, a bronze medallist at the 2023 World Championships and Asian Games, fought for 53 minutes before going down 19-21, 16-21 to Popov, who is currently ranked 17th in the world. The 32-year-old, ranked 29th, had his chances in the opening game, leading 6-1 and 15-12, but faltered in the face of the relentless pressure of Popov, who turned the game around from 16-18 to 19-18 before taking the lead.
Popov grew in confidence after the change of ends, moving from 5-3 to 13-9. Prannoy fought back to level at 13-13, but Popov surged ahead as the Indian crumbled.
