French Open Super Series: PV Sindhu Outclasses China's Chen Yufei To Enter Semis

India's PV Sindhu breezed past her opponent Chen Yufei of China to enter into the women's singles semi-final of the French Open Super Series on Friday. Sindhu dominated the proceedings of the match as she beat her 21-14, 21-14 in a match that lasted 41 minutes. This is the first time that Sindhu advanced to the semi-final round of the tournament. By virtue of this win, the Indian avenged her opening round loss to the Chinese at the Denmark Open, last week. After five head-to-head meetings, Sindhu leads Chen Yufei 3-2.

Sindhu was in her element as she used her long reach and court coverage to flummox her opponent and get the better of her with consummate ease. Yufei did not look her best as she was undone by numerous unforced errors.

Sindhu, seeded second, always enjoyed the upper hand in the duel, except for the first 10 points of the opening game where it was the neck-and-neck battle between the duo. But once she surged ahead 12-10, there was no looking back as Sindhu controlled the game from there on with deft drop shots and down the line and cross court smashes to race to an 18-12 lead.

Yufei managed to grab two points but unforced errors cost her dearly as she pushed a drop shot wide to hand the Indian the first game in 19 minutes.

Sindhu, however, was slow to get off the blocks in the second game as Yufei took a 3-0 lead.

But the Indian managed to claw her way back, courtesy unforced errors from the Chinese to draw level at 5-5. From there on, Sindhu controlled the proceedings, except for a few unforced errors in between, to take an 11-7 lead at the break.

The Indian then managed to hold to her lead and pocketed the second game in 22 minutes to wrap up the issue. Sindhu will next play the winner of another quarter-final between third seed Sung Ji Hyun of Korea and Japanese fifth seed Akane Yamaguchi tomorrow.

Later in the night, Kidambi Srikanth will face Shi Yuqi and HS Prannoy will face Jeon Hyeok Jin.