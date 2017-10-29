 
French Open: Kidambi Srikanth Joins Elite Group, Wins 4th Superseries Title Of The Year

Updated: 29 October 2017 20:51 IST

Kidambi Srikanth, seeded eighth in the tournament, joined an elite group of male shuttlers to win four Superseries titles in a calendar year.

Kidambi Srikanth became the first Indian to win a French Open Superseries title. © AFP

Kidambi Srikanth made history by becoming the first Indian male to win a French Open Superseries title by beating Kenta Nishimoto in staight games in the final of tournament on Sunday. Not just that, Srikanth, seeded eighth in the tournament, joined an elite group of male shuttlers to win four Superseries titles in a calendar year. Previously, superstars Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei and Chen Long were the only three players to have accomplished this feat. Srikanth, who had won the Denmark Open Superseries title last week, thrashed his French Open final opponent 21-14, 21-13 in a match lasting just 34 minutes.

Srikanth, who had beaten compatriot HS Prannoy in the semi-final, was in a clinical mood and completely dominated the lop-sided final from start to finish.

The Japanese shuttler had no answer to Srikanth's powerful smashes and deft net play. Nishimoto was just the seventh qualifier to reach a men's singles Superseries final in 11 years but found himself completely outclassed by the rampaging Indian.

Srikanth, who had defeated the Japanese in the first round of this year's Singapore Open Superseries, took his head-to-head against Nishimoto to 2-0.

The 24-year-old Indian had dished out a similar performance in the Denmark Open Superseries final against Lee Hyun Il.

