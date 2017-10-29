French Open Super Series Final, Highlights: Srikanth Clinches 4th Superseries Title Of The Year

India's Kidambi Srikanth beat Japan's Kenta Nishimoto to win the French Open Super Series title on Sunday. Srikanth displayed an array of skills to breeze past his opponent 21-14, 21-13 in just 34 minutes. By doing so, the 24-year-old shuttler became only the fourth male player in the history of the game to win four singles Superseries titles in a calendar year after Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei and Chen Long. Apart from this, Srikanth became the first Indian male to lift the French Open Superseries title and also clinched his second Superseries title in two weeks, the last being the Denmark Open.

20:30 IST: Kidambi Srikanth beats Kenta Nishimoto 21-14, 21-13 to win the men's singles French Open Super Series title.

20:29 IST: Srikanth is just one point away from winning two titles in two weeks, leads 20-12.

20:26 IST: Srikanth is just three points away from victory!!

20:24 IST: Srikanth is edging closer to his fourth Superseries title in a calendar year, leads 16-8.

20:22 IST: Nishimoto is clawing back in the game, trails 8-13.

20:20 IST: Midway through the second game, Srikanth leads Nishimoto 11-5

20:18 IST: Jump and smash!! Nishimoto earns three points on the trot, trails 5-10.

20:16 IST: Beautiful net play from the Indian, earns a five-point lead, leads 7-2.

20:14 IST: Srikanth misses his placement and Nishimoto gets his first point of the game, trails 1-4.

20:13 IST: Beautiful smash down the line! Srikanth leads the second game 3-0.

20:11 IST: Srikanth takes a 1-0 lead after winning the first game 21-14 against Nishimoto in just 16 minutes. Looks like Srikanth is in a hurry to finish this game.

20:08 IST: At the moment Srikanth is enjoying a big six-point lead over his opponent,six-point

:06 IST: Srikanth leads Nishimoto 15-11, beautiful display of skills from the Indian.

20:04 IST: Srikanth is beautifully mixing up his shots to maintain a comfortable lead in the first game.

20:02 IST: Midway through the first game, Srikanth leads Nishimoto 11-9.

20:01 IST: A Brilliant comeback from Srikanth, levels at 9-9.

19:58 IST: Nishimoto takes a big three-point lead, 8-5.

19:57 IST: Jump and smash! Srikanth levels at 4-4.

19:56 IST: Nishimoto takes a two-point lead in the first game, 4-2.

19:55 IST: Nishimoto makes a comeback, levels at 2-2.

19:54 IST: Srikanth serves and wins the first point of the game.

19:48 IST: Kidambi Srikanth and Kenta Nishimoto take the court for the French Open Super Series final.

19:36 IST: Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir of Indonesia beat Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen of China 22-20, 21-15 to win the mixed doubles French Open Superseries title.

19:30 IST: In the mixed doubles event, Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir of Indonesia have won the first set 22-20 against Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen of China.

19:11 IST: Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia beat Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan of Korea 21-17, 21-15 to win the Women's doubles title

In the first game of the men's singles semis, Prannoy dominated the proceedings as Srikanth gave away easy points. Prannoy held a comfortable lead over his compatriot throughout the match. Srikanth tried fighting back but to no avail as Prannoy won the first game 21-14.

In the second game, the Guntur shuttler had a slight edge over his opponent, but Prannoy bounced back with quick points to take the lead. At the break, Srikanth trailed Prannoy 10-11. The rest of the game saw both the Indians fight neck-and-neck before Prannoy took a two-point lead. However, the 24-year-old had other plans as he fought valiantly to level the match 1-1 by winning the game 21-19.

Going in the third and decisive game, Srikanth looked confident as he held a comfortable lead. But then again Prannoy earned quick points and left Srikanth trailing. Most of the third game transpired in the same fashion with the same result as well. Srikanth took important points at crucial junctures of the game to throw Prannoy off his game and enter the final of the tournament.