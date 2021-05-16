India shuttler Chirag Shetty received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, May 15. The badminton player urged everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated at the earliest in order to fight COVID-19. "Thanks to @AUThackeray and @mybmc for the seamless vaccination process at the @7HillsHospital. Happy to get my first vaccine shot. I urge everybody eligible to please get vaccinated at the earliest to fight COVID-19!," Chirag tweeted. Earlier this week, India's Olympic-bound boxers Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Command Hospital in Pune.

The ongoing elite women's national camp at the Army Sports Institute in Pune is scheduled to go on till July 31 and is being conducted for the Olympic qualified pugilists.

Six-time world champion Mary Kom and two-time world championship bronze medallist Lovlina are currently training there.

Alongside the duo, four members from the coaching and support staff team also received their first jab of the vaccine.

Last week, Indian women boxers including Mary Kom (51kg) and two other Olympic-bound boxers Simranjit Kaur (60kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) were named for the elite women national camp.

With a surge in the COVID-19 cases, the decision was taken to shift the camp to Pune.

Promoted

The 2019 World Championship bronze medallist Jamuna Boro (54kg) is also making a return to the national camp after a long break due to an injury as she is included among the 10 boxers selected to take part in the national camp.

Another Olympic qualified boxer Pooja Rani (75kg), who has been training at IIS Bellary since the lockdown, will continue to train at the same venue for now.