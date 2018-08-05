 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

World Championships: PV Sindhu Takes Home Silver As Carolina Marin Scripts History

Updated: 05 August 2018 15:09 IST

PV Sindhu settled for silver medal after losing her BWF Badminton World Championships final clash to Spain's Carolina Marin.

World Championships: PV Sindhu Takes Home Silver As Carolina Marin Scripts History
PV Sindhu lost 19-21, 10-21 in the summit clash. © AFP

India star shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday settled for silver medal after losing her BWF Badminton World Championships final clash to Spain's Carolina Marin at Nanjing, China. Sindhu suffered a straight games defeat as she lost 19-21, 10-21 in the summit clash. The 23-year-old Sindhu, who had lost an epic final to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara at Glasgow last year, didn't have answers to Marin's blistering pace in the 45 minutes that the match lasted.

This was Sindhu's second successive silver at the World Championships. She had won a silver medal in 2017 and bagged bronze medals in 2013 and 2014. This was her fourth medal overall at World Championships.

Marin claimed a slice of history as the Spaniard became the first woman singles player to win three gold medals at World Championships. She had won the title in 2014 and the 2015 Jakarta edition.

Sindhu, who defeated Japanese second seed Akane Yamaguchi to set up her final clash with Marin, showed spectacular show in the opening game. An imperious Marin took the game away 21-19.

The second game was totally belonged to Marin. She showed pure dominance to clinch the second game 21-10.

Comments
Topics : PV Sindhu Carolina Marin Badminton
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • PV Sindhu on Sunday settled for silver medal
  • Sindhu lost 19-21, 10-21 in the summit clash
  • This was Sindhu's second successive silver
Related Articles
World Championships: PV Sindhu Takes Home Silver As Carolina Marin Scripts History
World Championships: PV Sindhu Takes Home Silver As Carolina Marin Scripts History
PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Final, BWF World Championships Highlights: Silver For PV Sindhu As Carolina Marin Dominates Final
PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Final, BWF World Championships Highlights: Silver For PV Sindhu As Carolina Marin Dominates Final
BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Championships 2018: Incredible PV Sindhu Enters Second Successive Final
World Championships 2018: Incredible PV Sindhu Enters Second Successive Final
PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Semi-final, BWF World Championships Highlights: Sindhu Beats Yamaguchi, To Face Marin In Final
PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Semi-final, BWF World Championships Highlights: Sindhu Beats Yamaguchi, To Face Marin In Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.