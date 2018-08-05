PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Final, BWF World Championships Live Score: PV Sindhu Eyes India's Maiden Gold

India badminton star PV Sindhu set to face Spanish seventh seed and two-time world champion Carolina Marin in the final of the BWF Badminton World Championships. Sindhu defeated Japanese second seed Akane Yamaguchi in straight games to enter her second consecutive final of the competition. Third seed Sindhu, a three-time World Championships medallist, registered a 21-16, 24-22 win over Yamaguchi in the semi-final clash. The Rio Olympics medallist took 55 minutes to edge past Yamaguchi. Carolina, the 2016 Olympic gold medallist, overcame China's sixth seed He Bingjiao with a 13-21, 21-16, 21-13 victory in an hour and nine minutes in the other semi-final.

The final pits Sindhu against Carolina, who defeated the Hyderabadi in the Rio Games 2016. Even though they have won six matches each against each other, Sindhu has won three out of four games she faced Carolina since the final loss in Rio.

For Sindhu, it will be yet another great opportunity to become the first Indian to win a world title as she continues to drive the country's badminton to newer heights.

In the mixed doubles final, Chinese top seeds Zheng and Huang Yaqiong will meet compatriot second seeds Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping.

The women's doubles final will be an all-Japanese affair between second seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota and 11th seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.

In the men's doubles final, Japanese fifth seeds Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda will take on Chinese fourth seeds Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen.