BWF World Championships Live Updates: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Bow Out In Quarter-final, HS Prannoy's Match Next
BWF World Championships Live Score: India's HS Prannoy will be taking on Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles quarter-final match coming next.
BWF World Championships Live Updates: India's HS Prannoy will be taking on Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles quarter-final match coming next. Earlier on Friday, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out of the tournament after losing its quarter-final match. Denmark's Anders Skaarup Rasmussen-Kim Astrup handed the Indian duo the loss, sealing the match 21-18, 21-19. India made a good comeback in both the games but ended up on the losing side. The Satwik-Chirag pair thus failed to repeat the heriocs of the previous edition in which it had claimed a bronze medal.
Here are the Live updates from Men's Singles and Men's Doubles Quarterfinals of BWF World Championships from Copenhagen:
- 20:36 (IST)BWF World C'ships Live: Satwik-Chirag lose!India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty lose to Denmark's Anders Skaarup Rasmussen-Kim Astrup in the quarter-final. The final score was 21-18, 21-19 in Denmark's favour.
- 20:32 (IST)BWF World C'ships Live: Match point for Denmark!Match point for Denmark.
- 20:31 (IST)BWF World C'ships Live: Denmark close in on medal!Denmark lead 19-17 against India. Okay, it's 19-18 now as India have just won a point. It's getting close now.
- 20:27 (IST)BWF World C'ships Live: India lose a point!Satwik failed to control a powerful smash coming to him and he has played it out of the opponent's court. India now trail 13-15 in the second game of ongoing quarter-final.
- 20:26 (IST)BWF World C'ships Live: India improve!A mini comeback for India! They trail 13-14 now.
- 20:23 (IST)BWF World C'ships Live: India 9-14 Denmark!Satwiksairaj finds the net and Denmark get the five-point lead again. Anders Skaarup Rasmussen-Kim Astrup are dominating this contest.
- 20:22 (IST)BWF World C'ships Live: India 8-13 Denmark!India earned one point after the short break before Denmark earned two. India trail 8-13 currently. Remember, they need to win this game to stay alive in the quarter-final match.
- 20:16 (IST)BWF World C'ships Live: Fine smash!Good smash from Satwik. Kim Astrup could not receive it. India trail 5-8.
- 20:13 (IST)BWF World C'ships Live: India close gap!A volley from Denmark's side and India comfortably earn a point on it. They trail 4-5 now.
- 20:11 (IST)BWF World C'ships Live: Second game underway!India started the second game by winning the first point, but currently the side trails 2-3.
- 20:07 (IST)BWF World C'ships Live: Denmark win first game!A well-placed hit from Denmark's Anders Skaarup Rasmussen and that is the game for them. Demkar win the first game 21-18.
- 20:06 (IST)BWF World C'ships Live: Good smash!It's game point for Denmark but Satwik's smash will keep India alive. Another good smash from Chirag follows and India trail 18-20.
- 20:05 (IST)BWF World C'ships Live: India improve!Good smash from Satwik and that helps India eventually earn a point. They trail 16-19 in the first game. Satwik-Chirag have very less room for error.
- 19:59 (IST)BWF World C'ships Live: Denmark back on top!A good smash from Satwik helped India earn a point, but Denmak still lead 15-10.
- 19:58 (IST)BWF World C'ships Live: Brilliant smashes!A superb smash from Chirag was followed by a brilliant one from Satwik. The duo is trying to bridge the gap and doing it well.
- 19:55 (IST)BWF World C'ships Live: Break time!A short break and Denmark are 11-6 having a five-point advantage in the first game.
- 19:52 (IST)BWF World C'ships Live: Denmark lead 8-4!A smash from Satwiksairaj and that fails to cross the net. Denmark are controlling this game beautifully.
- 19:49 (IST)BWF World C'ships Live: Dominating start for Denmark!Denmark's Anders Skaarup Rasmussen-Kim Astrup lead 5-2 in the first game after a dominating start against India's duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty.
- 19:45 (IST)BWF World C'ships Live: Action starts!The quarter-final match between India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Denmark's Anders Skaarup Rasmussen-Kim Astrup has kicked off.
- 19:43 (IST)BWF World C'ships Live: Satwik-Chirag's match about to begin!All the four players are out in the middle of the court. The play is set to begin now.
- 19:34 (IST)BWF World Championships Live: Good day for Indian sports!While India impressed in the World Athletics Championships on Friday with three Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena and DP Manu all qualifying for the final of the javelin throw event, it's time for the badminton stars to made the day further memorable for India. Only selected players from the country have managed to finish on the podium at the BWF's world event.
- 19:08 (IST)BWF World Championships Live: Satwik-Chirag's match next!Currently, the men's doubles quarter-final -- Chang Wang and Liang Weikeng vs Bagas Maulana and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri is underway. Soon after this match, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action. Stay connected for all the live updates.
- 18:57 (IST)BWF World Championships Live: Can Satwik-Chirag pair repeat glory?The pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had claimed a bronze medal in the previous edition of BWF World Championships. Can the pair reclaim the glory or go even further to that?
- 18:32 (IST)BWF World Championships Live: Satwik-Chirag soon to start!Currently, a mixed doubles quarter-final match is going on. After this, another quarterfinal -- in the men's doubles -- will be taking place. When the second match gets over, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be stepping on the court to play their quarter-final match in the men's doubles.
- 17:55 (IST)BWF World Championships Live: Srikanth failed to impress!Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth disappointed with his early exit in the first round of the BWFWorld Championships after being outplayed by Kenta Nishimoto in Copenhagen, Denmark on Monday. The Indian lost to Nishimoto in straight games by 21-14, 21-14.
- 16:54 (IST)World C'ships Live: Lakshya Sen, Treesa-Gayatri pair already out!World number 11 Lakshya Sen, a winner of bronze medal at the 2021 edition, couldn't get past Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn, going down 14-21, 21-16, 13-21 to bow out of the tournament. On the other hand, women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand couldn't sustain the attack and went down 14-21 9-21 in 42 minutes against top seeded Chinese duo of Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan.
- 16:37 (IST)World Championships Live: Third successive quarters for Prannoy!India's HS Prannoy showed nerves of steel, advancing to his third successive quarterfinals at the World Championships with a fighting three-game win over former champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore on Thursday. World number 9 Prannoy displayed his sterling fighting qualities during his 21-18, 15-21, 21-19 win over the seventh-seeded player at the Royal Arena.
- 16:27 (IST)World C'ships Live: Prannoy aims more glory!HS Prannoy came into this tournament after ending a six-year title drought, claiming his maiden BWF crown at the Malaysia Masters. Boosted with confidence, the player is now only one match victory away from his podium finish at the ongoing BWF World Championhips. He is India's most consistent singles player at the moment.
- 16:12 (IST)World Championships Live: Satwik-Chirag close to another medal!Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty is one step away from another World Championships medal after reaching the quarterfinals. The duo registered a three-game win over Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin. The Indian pair had claimed its maiden bronze in the last edition.
- 15:54 (IST)World Championships Live: India's matches!The duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be going up against Denmark's Anders Skaarup Rasmussen and Kim Astrup, while HS Prannoy will be facing Viktor Axelsen.
- 15:39 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of BWF World Championships. India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be playing in the men's doubles quarter-finals, while another star shuttler from the nation, HS Prannoy will also be playing his quarter-final match in the men's singles.