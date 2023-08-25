BWF World Championships Live Updates: India's HS Prannoy will be taking on Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles quarter-final match coming next. Earlier on Friday, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out of the tournament after losing its quarter-final match. Denmark's Anders Skaarup Rasmussen-Kim Astrup handed the Indian duo the loss, sealing the match 21-18, 21-19. India made a good comeback in both the games but ended up on the losing side. The Satwik-Chirag pair thus failed to repeat the heriocs of the previous edition in which it had claimed a bronze medal.

Here are the Live updates from Men's Singles and Men's Doubles Quarterfinals of BWF World Championships from Copenhagen: