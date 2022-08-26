BWF World Championships 2022 Live Updates: The ongoing quarter-final match of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has gone into deciding game. The Indian pair won the first game 24-22 before losing 15-21 in its ongoing men's doubles quarter-final match at the BWF World Championships 2022. The duo is facing Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi. Earlier, the Indian pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost its quarterfinal match to Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan on Friday. The Indian duo lost to the Indonesian pair 8-21, 14-21. Later on the day, HS Prannoy will be in action in the men's singles quarter-final at the BWF World Championships 2022. He had defeated rising Indian star Lakshya Sen in the round of 16. Earlier, Saina Nehwal bowed out post her loss in a hard-fought women's singles pre-quarterfinal match.

09:26 AM IST: Match goes into decider

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have lost the second game 15-21. As a result, their ongoing qurter-final match against Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan goes into deciding game.

09:10 AM IST: Another tight game underway

The scores are 9-9 with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty earning the latest point.

09:01 AM IST: Satwiksairaj-Chirag pair wins 1st game

The nail-biting contest ended in favour of the Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as they clinced it 24-22 against Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi.

08:56 AM IST: Scores 21 all

While the Japanese duo of Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi gained a point to reach the score of 21, the Indian pair bounced back to level scores.

08:54 AM IST: Match getting interesting

The first game is going down to the wire. It's 20 all at the moment with the Indian pair earning the latest point.

08:50 AM IST: Satwiksairaj-Chirag pair in action

The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty is playing its men's doubles quarter-final match at the BWF World Championships 2022 against Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan.

08:25 AM IST: Arjun MR-Dhruv Kapila pair loses

The Indian pair of Arjun MR and Dhruv Kapila has lost its quarter-final match to Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 8-21, 14-21.

