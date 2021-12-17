Having defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the pre-quarterfinal match on Thursday, PV Sindhu is scheduled to face double Olympic medallist Tai Tzu Ying in the quarterfinal of the ongoing BWF World Championships on Friday. The Indian shuttler sealed a 21-14 21-18 win against her Thailand opponent on Thursday, also avenging her twin loss to Chochuwong this season. She had lost to her Chochuwong in a group match of the BWF World Tour Finals earlier this month and All England Championships in March. Up against Tai Tzu, she will be facing the top seed who beat Kirsty Gilmour (Scotland) in her pre-quarterfinal fixture (21-10 19-21 21-11).

Where will the PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying BWF World Championship quarterfinal match be played?

The PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying BWF World Championship quarterfinal match will be played in Spain.

When will the PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying BWF World Championship quarterfinal match be played?

The PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying BWF World Championship quarterfinal match will be played on Friday, December 17.

What time will the PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying BWF World Championship quarterfinal match be played?

The PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying BWF World Championship quarterfinal match will begin at 14:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying BWF World Championship quarterfinal match?

The PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying BWF World Championship quarterfinal match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying BWF World Championship quarterfinal match?

The PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying BWF World Championship quarterfinal match will be live streamed via Hotstar.