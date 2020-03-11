 
All England Open: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out, PV Sindhu Advances To 2nd Round

Updated: 11 March 2020 20:57 IST

Kidambi Srikanth suffered a straight games loss in the opening round. © AFP

Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the All England Open badminton championships after losing 15-21, 16-21 to China's Chen Long in first round on Wednesday. In women's singles, PV Sindhu registered an easy 21-14, 21-17 win over World No. 14 Beiwen Zhang to enter the second round. The season's first Super 1000 event witnessed a dramatic build-up in the wake of the COVID19 outbreak, which has claimed over 4000 lives and infected more than 100,000 people globally. In the United Kingdom itself, the number of infected people has gone past 300 with five deaths so far.

A number of tournaments, including the German Open, was postponed since the deadly disease first broke out in Wuhan, China, affecting the preparation of the shuttlers for the Tokyo Olympics.

Concerned about their health, seven Indian shuttlers, including former top 10 player HS Prannoy and world No. 10 men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have withdrawn from the All England.

The USD 1,100,000 BWF world tour event offers 12,000 ranking points to the winner and with the Olympic qualification on the line, most of the top players will be seen in action at the Arena Birmingham.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth Badminton
Highlights
  • Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of All England Open badminton championships
  • He suffered a 15-21, 16-21 loss to China's Chen Long in first round
  • PV Sindhu registered an easy 21-14, 21-17 win over Beiwen Zhang
