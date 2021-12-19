After winning a bronze medal at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen plans to take a short break to recover from the gruelling campaign. Sen lost 21-17, 14-21, 17-21 to compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the semi-finals on Saturday to take home a bronze medal. Among his plans for the upcoming break is watching the movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Sen told NDTV in an interview on Sunday. "I just have to go back and watch Spiderman now because the spoilers are getting too much on Instagram. Everywhere I see, there's a Spiderman post. So now I have to go watch the movie and get done with it and then spend time with my family when I go back home and then return to training," Sen said.

Speaking about his run to the semi-final, Sen said the campaign was tough physically and mentally, which is why he will now take a short break before resuming training.

"All the matches I played were really long and tough on the body and tough mentally. But now it's time to recover. I gave my all in the last match but it was not enough for me. I will definitely learn from this and after this, I will be taking a short break to refresh my mind and then get back to training," Sen said.

Speaking about his targets for 2022, Sen said, "Next year, I have a few targets for myself – like breaking into the top 10. Then there's the Commonwealth Games, the Asian Games – I will be targeting those big events. I am looking forward to playing there and the All England (Open) in March."