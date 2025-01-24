Story ProgressBack to home
John Peers And Olivia Gadecki Win Australian Open 2025 Mixed Doubles
Wildcards John Peers and Olivia Gadecki were crowned Australian Open mixed doubles champions on Friday, outlasting fellow Australians Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith.
Olivia Gadecki (L) and John Peers after winning Australian Open 2025 mixed doubles final.© AFP
Wildcards John Peers and Olivia Gadecki were crowned Australian Open mixed doubles champions on Friday, outlasting fellow Australians Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith. Peers and Gadecki came through 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 in the first all-Australian final at the opening Grand Slam of the year since 1967. It was a first Slam title for Gadecki and the third for Peers, who claimed the men's doubles at Melbourne Park in 2017 and the mixed doubles at the 2022 US Open. "You were class today," Peers said of Birrell and Smith. "It was a great effort and we got a bit of luck at the end."
