Australian Open 2025, Women's Singles Final LIVE Updates: Aryna Sabalenka Gets A Break Back As Madison Keys Fumbles
Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys LIVE Updates, Australian Open 2025 Women's Singles Final: Madison Keys is two breaks up against Aryna Sabalenka in the first set of the Australian Open 2025 women's singles final at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys LIVE Updates, Australian Open 2025 Women's Singles Final: Madison Keys is two breaks up against Aryna Sabalenka in the first set of the Australian Open 2025 women's singles final at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Sabalenka has shown her prowess throughout the tournament, dropping just one set en route to the final, beating Paula Badosa in the semi-final with relative ease. On the other hand, 19th seed Keys has enjoyed a giant-killing tournament, having beaten some big names in the form of Elena Rybakina, Elina Svitolina and World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semi. She will be aiming for her first Grand Slam title, in what will be only her second Grand Slam final.
Here are the Live Updates of Australian Open 2025 Women's Singles final between Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys from Rod Laver Arena
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
14:45 (IST)
Aus Open Final Live: Sabalenka holds!
Sabalenka fights on the survive another serve. Keys will now look to serve for the set. End-to-end stuff in this game. Can Sabalenka forge a comeback from here?
The players are doing their pre-match drills. Don't forget to tune in to NDTV for the coverage of the men's singles final tomorrow, featuring Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev. That starts 2 PM as well.
We are just under 15 minutes away from the start of the 2025 Aus Open women's singles final. Sabaenka is bidding for her third title on the bounce in Melbourne, while Keysis chasing her maiden career Grand Slam title.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Key: Australian Open Live Updates
Keys and Sabalenka have met five times previously, with the Belarusian winning four, most recently on Beijing's hard courts last year. The American's sole win, on the other hand, came on grass in Berlin in 2021.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Key: Australian Open live updates
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Australian Open 2025 women's singles final. Two-time defending champions Aryna Sabalenka takes on 19th seed Madison Keys, who is making her second major final appearance.