Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys LIVE Updates, Australian Open 2025 Women's Singles Final: Madison Keys is two breaks up against Aryna Sabalenka in the first set of the Australian Open 2025 women's singles final at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Sabalenka has shown her prowess throughout the tournament, dropping just one set en route to the final, beating Paula Badosa in the semi-final with relative ease. On the other hand, 19th seed Keys has enjoyed a giant-killing tournament, having beaten some big names in the form of Elena Rybakina, Elina Svitolina and World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semi. She will be aiming for her first Grand Slam title, in what will be only her second Grand Slam final.

Here are the Live Updates of Australian Open 2025 Women's Singles final between Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys from Rod Laver Arena

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle January 25 2025 14:45 (IST) Aus Open Final Live: Sabalenka holds! Sabalenka fights on the survive another serve. Keys will now look to serve for the set. End-to-end stuff in this game. Can Sabalenka forge a comeback from here?

Sabalenka 2:5 Keys Sabalenka fights on the survive another serve. Keys will now look to serve for the set. End-to-end stuff in this game. Can Sabalenka forge a comeback from here? Copy Link

January 25 2025 14:39 (IST) Aus Open Final Live: Keys one game away from set! Keys holds and Sabalenka will serve to stay in this set. Good service game from the American. Nails the ace to hold to love.

Sabalenka 1:5 Keys Keys holds and Sabalenka will serve to stay in this set. Good service game from the American. Nails the ace to hold to love. Copy Link

January 25 2025 14:36 (IST) Aus Open Final Live: Keys goes two breaks up! DOUBLE BREAK TO KEYS! Sabalenka with a howler. Nets the short volley after Keys defends. The first set looks done and dusted. Again, double faults costing Sabalenka big time

Sabalenka 1:4 Keys DOUBLE BREAK TO KEYS! Sabalenka with a howler. Nets the short volley after Keys defends. The first set looks done and dusted. Again, double faults costing Sabalenka big time Copy Link

January 25 2025 14:31 (IST) Aus Open Final Live: Keys looking well settled! A reminder for everyone that Sabalenka also went 2-0 down in the first set of her semi-final against Paula Bodosa, but Keys has looked comfortable while serving. She holds again

Sabalenka 1:3 Keys A reminder for everyone that Sabalenka also went 2-0 down in the first set of her semi-final against Paula Bodosa, but Keys has looked comfortable while serving. She holds again Copy Link

January 25 2025 14:28 (IST) Aus Open Final Live: Big scare for Sabalenka! Sabalenka survives getting broken for the second time in as many serves. Keys has her already rattled. Nonetheless, that hold will give Sabalenka that much-needed confidence

Sabalenka 1:2 Keys Sabalenka survives getting broken for the second time in as many serves. Keys has her already rattled. Nonetheless, that hold will give Sabalenka that much-needed confidence Copy Link

January 25 2025 14:24 (IST) Aus Open Final Live: Keys holds! Keys holds to go 2-0 up. Some start for the American. Again, not the comfortable hold you'll ever see, but they all count! Sabalenka already has an uphill task

Sabalenka 0:2 Keys Keys holds to go 2-0 up. Some start for the American. Again, not the comfortable hold you'll ever see, but they all count! Sabalenka already has an uphill task Copy Link

January 25 2025 14:21 (IST) Aus Open Final Live: Keys breaks! An Keys gets the early break on Sabalenka. The Belarusian has served that break on a plate to the American. Nervy start from the two-time defending champion. Keys looks pumped, and why not? An Keys gets the early break on Sabalenka. The Belarusian has served that break on a plate to the American. Nervy start from the two-time defending champion. Keys looks pumped, and why not? Copy Link

January 25 2025 14:17 (IST) Aus Open Final Live: We are underway! Sabalenka gets us underway. However, she makes a double fault on her serve. This exactly what Keys needs. Would love to get an early break to put Sabalenka under pressure. Sabalenka gets us underway. However, she makes a double fault on her serve. This exactly what Keys needs. Would love to get an early break to put Sabalenka under pressure. Copy Link

January 25 2025 14:14 (IST) Aus Open Final Live: All set! The players are doing their pre-match drills. Don't forget to tune in to NDTV for the coverage of the men's singles final tomorrow, featuring Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev. That starts 2 PM as well. The players are doing their pre-match drills. Don't forget to tune in to NDTV for the coverage of the men's singles final tomorrow, featuring Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev. That starts 2 PM as well. Copy Link

January 25 2025 14:06 (IST) Aus Open Final Live: Calm before the storm! Sabalenka and Keys are making their way to the Rod Laver Arena. Both did some warm up in the tunnel. We are moments away from the start. Sabalenka and Keys are making their way to the Rod Laver Arena. Both did some warm up in the tunnel. We are moments away from the start. Copy Link

January 25 2025 13:53 (IST) Aus Open Final Live: Keys' dream run! Keys has nothing to lose after pulling off a big upset in the semi-final. She will break back into the top 10 for the first time since 2019. Keys has nothing to lose after pulling off a big upset in the semi-final. She will break back into the top 10 for the first time since 2019. Copy Link

January 25 2025 13:48 (IST) Aus Open Final Live: 15 minutes to go! We are just under 15 minutes away from the start of the 2025 Aus Open women's singles final. Sabaenka is bidding for her third title on the bounce in Melbourne, while Keysis chasing her maiden career Grand Slam title. We are just under 15 minutes away from the start of the 2025 Aus Open women's singles final. Sabaenka is bidding for her third title on the bounce in Melbourne, while Keysis chasing her maiden career Grand Slam title. Copy Link

January 25 2025 13:29 (IST) Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Key: Australian Open Live Updates Keys and Sabalenka have met five times previously, with the Belarusian winning four, most recently on Beijing's hard courts last year. The American's sole win, on the other hand, came on grass in Berlin in 2021. Keys and Sabalenka have met five times previously, with the Belarusian winning four, most recently on Beijing's hard courts last year. The American's sole win, on the other hand, came on grass in Berlin in 2021. Copy Link

January 25 2025 13:26 (IST) Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Key: Australian Open Live Updates Keys, on the other hand, is back at major final only for the second time in her career, having made the US Open final in 2017. Back then, she had lost the title to fellow American Sloane Stephens. Keys, on the other hand, is back at major final only for the second time in her career, having made the US Open final in 2017. Back then, she had lost the title to fellow American Sloane Stephens. Copy Link

January 25 2025 13:23 (IST) Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Key: Australian Open Live Updates Sabalenka is eyeing a third straight title on the blue hard courts of Melbourne. Even if she loses, the Belarusian will remain world number one after Iga Swiatek's loss. Sabalenka is eyeing a third straight title on the blue hard courts of Melbourne. Even if she loses, the Belarusian will remain world number one after Iga Swiatek's loss. Copy Link

January 25 2025 13:20 (IST) Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Key: Australian Open live updates Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Australian Open 2025 women's singles final. Two-time defending champions Aryna Sabalenka takes on 19th seed Madison Keys, who is making her second major final appearance. Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Australian Open 2025 women's singles final. Two-time defending champions Aryna Sabalenka takes on 19th seed Madison Keys, who is making her second major final appearance. Copy Link