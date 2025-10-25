Under-fire Virat Kohli's smile was back in the third India vs Australia ODI after he took a sharp catch of Matthew Short off Washington Sundar. Kohli has been under pressure after being dismissed for two ducks in the first two ODIs-something that has never happened to the batting great before. As he plays only one format, the chances for Kohli to play are limited, and he is in search of a big score. The catch he took at forward square will give him confidence. Short attempted a sweep shot off Washington Sundar's flighted delivery in the 23rd over but hit it straight into Kohli's hands. After the catch, Kohli threw the ball to the umpire in a stylish manner.

Earlier, Australia won the toss on Saturday and decided to bat first in the third and final One-Day International against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. It was the 18th consecutive toss loss for India in an ODI match.

Australia had already clinched the series 2-0, winning Thursday's match in Adelaide by two wickets. Captain Marsh guided Australia to a seven-wicket victory with an unbeaten 46 in last Sunday's rain-interrupted, series-opening match in Perth.

Australia made one change on Saturday-Nathan Ellis returned to the side in place of Xavier Bartlett. India made two changes-Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna were included.

India's eight-game tour continues with a five-match T20 series starting next Wednesday. After this series, Australia will play the Ashes Test series against England.

Lineups Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. India: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, K.L. Rahul, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.