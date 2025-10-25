Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final One-Day International against India in Sydney on Saturday. Australia made one change, bringing in Nathan Ellis in place of Xavier Bartlett. India skipper Shubman Gill brought in wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna in place of pacer Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Krishna made his way in place of Arshdeep, while Kuldeep, whose omission in the first two ODIs raised eyebrows, finally got a game.

Reddy missed the third ODI because of a left quadriceps injury.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained a left quadriceps injury during the second ODI in Adelaide and was subsequently unavailable for selection for the third ODI. The BCCI medical team is monitoring him on a daily basis," said the team management in a statement.

After losing the toss for the third time in the series, India captain Shubman Gill said: "We would have bowled first. Have a target on the total and then try to chase down, I think we got what we wanted. We had just enough runs (in the last game) on the board and a couple of chances coming our way which we couldn't take. That happens in the game of cricket, you've got to take your chances.

"The game was going on pretty even till about the 40th over. In the end, they played well. Hopefully this game is going to be a good one for us. Two changes. Kuldeep and Prasidh come in for Arshdeep and Reddy.

India are 0-2 down in the series, having lost in Perth and Adelaide.

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood