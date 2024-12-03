The Indian cricket team reached Adelaide after a successful pink-ball practice game in Canberra. As the players prepare for the day-night Test against Australia, a few players went shopping at the airport. The likes of Sarfaraz Khan and Washington Sundar tried a few hats before taking their flight to Australia, with the latter also deciding to buy one. However, Sundar couldn't prevent himself from facing Sarfaraz's quips as he tried a few hats. Sundar's hat shopping also earned him a new nickname 'Mogambo', from none other than the funny Sarfaraz.

The video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) starts with India's opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal getting himself trapped behind a glass wall. He was eventually brought out, but not before Shubman Gill and a few others in the team had a laugh on the subject.

In the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India staged a stunning comeback from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs in Perth despite being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings.

In the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they were dismissed for just 150 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 off 59 balls, six fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (37 off 78 balls, three fours and a six) playing crucial knocks and adding a vital 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Josh Hazlewood (4/29) was the standout bowler for Australia, with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc claiming two wickets each. Australia's reply was even worse, as they were reduced to 79/9 before Mitchell Starc (26) and Alex Carey (21) took the total to 104, giving India a slender lead of 46 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah starred for India with figures of 5/30 in 18 overs, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with 3/48.

In their second innings, India amassed a massive lead. KL Rahul (77 off 176 balls, five fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (161 off 297 balls, 15 fours, and three sixes) put up a 201-run opening partnership. Despite losing quick wickets, an unbeaten 100 by Virat Kohli (143 balls, eight fours, and two sixes), supported by Washington Sundar (29 off 94 balls, one six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38* off 27 balls, three fours and two sixes), propelled India to 487/6 declared, setting Australia a daunting target of 534 runs.

Australia were simply the second-best side in the chase, as Indian bowlers continued to dominate.

