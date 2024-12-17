All but set to bat for the second time, India produced an epic fight-back on Day 4 of the third Test against Australia on Tuesday to deny escape follow-on. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja laid the foundation of Team India's fightback but it was the unbeaten 39-run partnership of Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah that pulled India out of the follow-on situation. Both Akash and Bumrah produced some lofty shots during their stay on the crease, while also showing their resolute defence.

As Akash Deep's boundary ended Australia's hopes of enforcing a follow-on on the Indian team, the trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Gautam Gambhir couldn't hide their excitement in the dressing room.

Akash Deep makes sure India avoid the follow-on and then smashes Pat Cummins into the second level!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HIu86M7BNW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2024

Ravindra Jadeja (77) and KL Rahul (84) led India's fightback, but once they were dismissed, Jasprit Bumrah (10) and Akash Deep (27) helped push the total forward, with Akash playing a heroic unbeaten knock of 39 off 54 balls. India, however, still trail by 193 runs.

For Australia, skipper Pat Cummins was the most successful bowler, taking four wickets for 80 runs, while Mitchell Starc claimed three for 83. Nathan Lyon (1/54) also picked up a wicket on a day when Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the match due to injury.

Jadeja kept India's hopes alive with a sturdy innings, sharing a 53-run stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy (16), who was dismissed by Cummins in the post-lunch session, which was curtailed by a rain interruption lasting just over an hour.

Earlier, opener KL Rahul played a crucial role in India's fightback, contributing a solid 84 as he and Jadeja added 67 runs.

Resuming the day at 51 for 4, India lost their captain Rohit Sharma (10) early, but Rahul stood firm at the other end, bringing up his 17th Test half-century off 85 balls.

The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1.

With PTI Inputs