There has been a lot of conversation surrounding Rohit Sharma's batting position in the ongoing Test series against Australia. He missed the first Test match as he stayed back with family following the birth of his second child and in the second Test, he batted at No. 6 with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal playing as openers. The move did not work out as both Rohit and Rahul struggled to score runs in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. However, India are likely to stick with the same batting order in the third Test match as well with the practice session on Thursday dropping major hints about the decision.

Rahul and Jaiswal were the first ones to hit the practice session but Rohit came out to bat earlier than last time. He replaced Rahul for some time before the latter came back for another round.

Meanwhile, star batter Virat Kohli, along with other team members, was seen stretching and warming up. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, bowling coach Morne Morkel, and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar were involved in a serious discussion, likely strategizing for the upcoming Test.

Captain Rohit Sharma was actively warming up and was later seen having discussions with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill were also focused on their stretching and running routines.

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli appeared to be engaged in a serious conversation, Gambhir later had a conversation with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as well. Youngsters Devdutt Padikkal and Harshit Rana were jogging, joined later by seamer Akash Deep.

Jasprit Bumrah, who shone in the first Test, was also seen warming up.

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli addressing the team in a huddle, with fielding coach T Dilip pointing out specific details and offering advice, especially to Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The team then proceeded to a fielding session, practicing slip catching drills. Rishabh Pant took his position behind the stumps, while Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal took their positions in the slips. Devdutt Padikkal later joined them in the slip cordon.

