Team India have several difficult decisions to make before they enter the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney. It is a must-win game for India, not only to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a record-extending fifth time, but also keep their hopes alive for a chance to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final. When asked ahead of the game whether India skipper Rohit Sharma would retain his place, head coach Gautam Gambhir remained tight-lipped, stating that a final call would be taken only after seeing the pitch on the day of the Test.

Rohit Sharma's spot in the playing XI is under immense scrutiny, and it is very possible that the captain drops himself for the final Test, handing the reigns back to Jasprit Bumrah. Rohit has scored just 31 runs in five innings, failing to contribute in the middle-order and at the top.

If Rohit is dropped, Shubman Gill could come back into the XI. In that case, KL Rahul would go back to opening the batting, a formula that worked well for India in the first three Tests.

Another rumoured change is that Rishabh Pant may be dropped for Dhruv Jurel. Pant has suffered an inconsistent series, failing to score a single fifty. After getting out due to two wreckless shots in the fourth Test, a report by The Indian Express suggests that Pant could be left out in favour of Jurel. It will be a bold call, as Pant has been indisputably India's premier Test wicket-keeper for a long time now.

One change is guaranteed to happen. Gambhir confirmed that pacer Akash Deep has suffered a back issue, and is ruled out of the fifth Test. Harshit Rana, therefore, could make his way back into the side. India may also go with Prasidh Krishna, but Rana has more experience in Australian conditions.

Despite Virat Kohli not being in the best touch, and Washington Sundar not being utilised enough with the ball, both players are likely to keep their spot in the side. Pacer Mohammed Siraj has also suffered from patchy form, but India are unlikely to shuffle their pace attack too much, with Akash Deep already out.

India's Predicted XI for Sydney Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Advertisement

Left out: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Akash Deep (injury)