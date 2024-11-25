IND vs AUS LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Mohammed Siraj have give India an important wicket of Usman Khawaja for 4. Steve Smith has now been joined by Travis Head at the crease as four-down Australia are in a desperate need of a stable partnership. On the other hand, India bowlers are eyeing some quick wickets to bundle out the hosts at the earliest. India are seven wickets away from winning the Perth Test against Australia and taking a commanding 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Set to chase an improbable target of 534, Australia were reduced to 12/3 at the end of stumps on Day 3 by the visitors. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of India vs Australia 1st Test Match Day 4, Straight from Optus Stadium, Perth