India vs Australia LIVE, 1st Test Day 4: DRS Used But Steve Smith Survives Close LBW Call
India vs Australia LIVE Score: Mohammed Siraj have give India an important wicket of Usman Khawaja for 4.
India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE Scorecard: India need 7 wickets to win Perth Test.© AFP
IND vs AUS LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Mohammed Siraj have give India an important wicket of Usman Khawaja for 4. Steve Smith has now been joined by Travis Head at the crease as four-down Australia are in a desperate need of a stable partnership. On the other hand, India bowlers are eyeing some quick wickets to bundle out the hosts at the earliest. India are seven wickets away from winning the Perth Test against Australia and taking a commanding 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Set to chase an improbable target of 534, Australia were reduced to 12/3 at the end of stumps on Day 3 by the visitors. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Australia 1st Test Match Day 4, Straight from Optus Stadium, Perth
1st Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2024/25, Nov 22, 2024
Day 4 | Morning Session
AUS
104&77/4 (22.5)
IND
150&487/6d
Perth Stadium, Perth
India won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.37
Batsman
Steven Smith
17* (52)
Travis Head
43 (58)
Bowler
Mohammed Siraj
18/2 (6.5)
Washington Sundar
11/0 (4)
- 09:15 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4, Live: 11 runs off the overWOAHH!!! Australia have gained the much-needed momentum as Travis Head and Steve Smith are forming a good partnership. In the previous over of Harshit Rana, the duo scores 11 runs, which include a boundary from Head. He is currently batting at 37 and also inching closer towards his half-century.AUS 70/4 (21 overs)
- 09:05 (IST)
- 08:58 (IST)India vs Australia 1st Test, Day 4 Live: Smith, Head Frustrate IndiaAfter Mohammed Siraj brought Indian team the first wicket of the day in the form of Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Travis Head have frustrated the tourists. Bumrah even decided to bring in Washington Sundar to the attack, in the search of the next wicket. Will Nitish Reddy be brought in too?
- 08:49 (IST)India vs Australia 1st Test Live: No DRS Rescue For IndiaHarshit Rana hits Steve Smith's pad in front of the stumps but the umpire is unmoved, with the call given in favour of the batting team. Jasprit Bumrah signals for a review since India have three DRS left. Ball-tracking says that the delivery was going down the leg stump. Umpire's decision stays.
- 08:43 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4, Live: 7 runs off the overThe duo of Steve Smith and Travis Head are forming a good partnership. Despite the dominance of India's bowling lineup, the duo is carefully moving ahead. In the previous over of Harshit Rana, the duo scores seven runs, which include a boundary from Head.AUS 45/4 (15 overs)
- 08:30 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4, Live: Head survives close callWOAH!!!! Travis Head is carrying his luck with him today. Mohammed Siraj strikes directly onto the pads of Head and shouts for LBW. However, the on-field umpire turns his request down and signals not out. Later, India opt for DRS but it also results in umpire's call. As Head survives the call, Siraj gives a disappointing look.AUS 27/4 (11.3 overs)
- 08:20 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4, Live: Australia look cluelessAustralia's batting lineup looks completely clueless against India's dominant bowling attack. The duo of Steve Smith and Travis Head are cautiously rotating the strike and trying to keep the scoreboard moving for the hosts. In his previous over, pacer Mohammed Siraj leaks only one run as India desperately eye another wicket.AUS 23/4 (10 overs)
- 08:07 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4, Live: Australia in troubleWith four wickets gone, Australia are on the verge of humiliating defeat against India in Perth. After the dismissal of Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith has been joined by Travis Head at the crease. The duo need to stitch a stable partnership, in order to keep the hosts alive in the chase. In the previous over of Jasprit Bumrah, the duo scores two runs.AUS 19/4 (7 overs)
- 07:59 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4, Live: OUTOUT!!! And the journey begins as Mohammed Siraj takes his second wicket of the innings and this time, he removes Usman Khawaja for 4. That's a bizarre dismissal as Siraj offers some bounce and Khawaja gets bamboozled in search of a big hit. Khawaja fails to time the shot as the ball goes up in the air and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant takes an excellent catch behind the stumps. Fourth wicket gone for Australia.AUS 17/4 (5.3 overs)
- 07:52 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4, Live: We are underwayThe play on Day 4 of the first Test between India and Australia begins. For Australia, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith will be resuming the proceedings from 12/3. Currently, the hosts need 522 runs more to win the first match while India are just seven wickets away from victory. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah will be bowling the first over of the day for the visitors. Let's play!!
- 07:37 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4, Live: Jaiswal-Kohli's impressive runThe 22-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, on Sunday, emerged as the unofficial flag-bearer of Indian batting for the next decade and a half during his 297-ball stay at the wicket, giving a glimpse of his ever-improving technique and composed temperament. But it was veteran Virat Kohli, who showed how to play on a wicket that consistently misbehaved during his second hundred at the Perth Stadium and 30th overall, which incidentally took him past Sir Don Bradman's 29 Test tons.
- 07:33 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4, Live: Bumrah's masterclassIndia stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah delivered as per the expectations as he scalped two wickets in the form of Nathan McSweeney (0) and Marnus Labuschagne (3) on the cusp on the stumps on Day 3. Apart from him, Mohammed Siraj also dismissed the nightwatchman Pat Cummins for 2.
- 07:28 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4, Live: Australia struggling at 12/3The Indians dominated the third day to first set an improbable 534-run target for the hosts before reducing them to 12/3 at close of play. Once Kohli reached an unprecedented seventh Test century Down Under, Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah declared at 487 for 6 with five overs to go flat out.
- 07:18 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4, Live: India's dominance on Day 3Virat Kohli brought all his technical expertise into play while dealing with vagaries of variable bounce during his 30th hundred after heir apparent Yashasvi Jaiswal's classy 161 put India in sight of a remarkable Test victory against a nervous and fumbling Australia.
