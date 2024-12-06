A technical glitch by the speed-gun clocked Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Siraj's delivery at 181.6 Kmph during Day 1 of the Pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide on Friday. The incident took place during the 24th over of the Australia innings when the speed-gun showed that Siraj's final delivery was clocked at an unbelievable speed. For reference, the fastest delivery in cricket history was clocked at 161.3 Kmph by legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar. The incident resulted in a lot of chatter on the social media and the video of the entire incident has already gone viral among the users.

Coming to the match, seasoned pacer Mitchell Starc made the most of a moving pink ball for a career-best six-wicket haul as India flattered to deceive to let Australia hold all the aces.

Opting to bat, India had it under control at 69 for one before they lost their way to settle for 180 all out at stroke of dinner.

A fearless Nitish Reddy (42 off 54) was the sole man responsible for taking his team past the 150-run mark, adding valuable runs with the lower-order.

Australia did well to reach 86 for one at stumps with Marnus Labuschagne (20 batting off 67) and Nathan McSweeney (38 batting off 97) finding welcome runs.

The conditions remained challenging for the batters through the day but the pitch had enough runs for the taking.

The hosts would be backing themselves to surpass India's total on day two, considering the easier batting conditions in daylight.

Labuschagne, fighting for his place in the side, once again took a long time, 19 balls to be specific, to get off the mark but then found ways to score runs. McSweeney was dropped by Rishabh Pant early in his innings and he rode that luck to frustrate the opposition.

Birthday boy Jasprit Bumrah was once again the best Indian bowler on show and picked up the only wicket to fall in Australia's innings, having Usman Khawaja caught at first slip with a beauty.

The Indian pace spearhead will need more support from the fellow fast bowlers on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)